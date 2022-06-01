LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An officer at Louisville Metro Corrections was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury for using unlawful force against a pre-trial detainee, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release.
Darrell Taylor Jr., 32, used "unreasonable force" when he assaulted an unnamed detainee, resulting in a broken jaw. He's charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, the DOJ said.
It's unclear when the alleged incident took place.
The FBI Louisville Field Office investigated the case.
