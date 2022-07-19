LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested last week after police said he led officers on a chase on a motorcycle from Bullitt County into Jefferson County.
According to court documents, 27-year-old Corey Tucker was booked Monday into the Bullitt County Detention Center.
Police said on Tuesday, July 12, an officer with the Shepherdsville Police Department spotted Tucker driving a motorcycle with no license plate on West Blue Lick Road just after 10 p.m. According to court documents, police had received a tip about a man driving a black stolen motorcycle who was selling drugs in that area.
When the officer tried to stop him, Tucker "took off at a high rate of speed," according to an arrest report. He allegedly drove northbound on Preston Highway and eventually got onto the Gene Snyder Freeway, where several marked Shepherdsville Police Department cruisers followed him.
Police said he then drove northbound on Interstate 65 and continued into Jefferson County. He allegedly rammed a police officer's patrol vehicle on Phillips Lane at the I-65 exit ramp before again colliding with the same vehicle near the intersection of Phillips Lane and Preston Highway.
Once officers had him in custody, they confirmed that the motorcycle Tucker was driving was stolen, according to the arrest report. Police said they also found a small bag of suspected methamphetamine and another small bag of Lortab pills in his pockets.
According to court documents, Tucker was driving the motorcycle on a suspended driver's license and had four warrants for his arrest.
He was arrested on the scene and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, receipt of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), driving without registration plates and operating a motor vehicle on a suspended or revoked operator's license.
