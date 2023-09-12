LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was seriously injured earlier this summer when police said a man stole her car, then drove into her in the parking lot of a gas station in St. Matthews.
According to court documents, 65-year-old Dwight Bailey was arrested Monday afternoon by officers with the St. Matthews Police Department.
Police said the incident took place just after 7 a.m. July 29.
According to court documents, the woman was coming out of the Thornton's gas station at 4500 Shelbyville Road when she saw Bailey getting into her Volvo S60.
The vehicle was unlocked, according to police.
When the woman confronted Bailey and told him to get out of her car, he allegedly put the vehicle in reverse and knocked her down, causing her head to hit the pavement. He then drove off, hitting her with the car, according to police.
The woman suffered serious injuries, including bleeding on her brain, a broken leg and a broken elbow. She was transported to UofL Hospital, where she has required ongoing medical treatment for her injuries. Her current condition is not known.
Police said they were able to identify Bailey as the suspect after watching surveillance video of the crime.
A warrant was issued for Bailey's arrest, and he was taken into custody Monday near his home at the intersection of North 44th Street and Jewell Avenue in Louisville. He's charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree assault.
Bailey is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Police said the vehicle was recovered.
