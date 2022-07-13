LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was already in jail just picked up four new charges months after police said he tried to arrange the murders of four people.
Those new charges date back to March when the suspect is accused of saying his "desire was for the victims to be killed," according to court documents.
Antwand Hendricks, 18, was already in jail for an Attempted Murder charge from March 3 when police say he shot and critically injured someone in the Park Hill neighborhood.
Hendricks was arrested on March 8 for that case.
In between the time of that first shooting and his arrest, Hendricks was accused of wanting to kill four people on Iowa Ave.
Police said his car and his guns were used in an attempt to kill the four victims.
Bullet casings were recovered from the scene that matched Hendrick's guns but it's unclear if any people were shot.
He was in court on those new Facilitation to Attempted Murder charges Wednesday morning when the judge raised his bond.
"We now have additional charges," said Jefferson County District Judge Amber Wolf. "I realize that they are from prior to you coming into custody the last time, I think. I am going to set the bond back at $1 million, to HIP if posted."
Hendricks has multiple other pending cases ranging from Assault, Wanton Endangerment and Possession of a Handgun by a Minor.
He remains in Louisville Metro Corrections.
