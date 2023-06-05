LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Saturday night after police said he slipped unnoticed into a home in Louisville's Poplar Level neighborhood and tried to kidnap a juvenile.
According to court documents, Joyner Jamison was arrested just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Police said the incident took place just before 9 p.m. at a home in Louisville's Poplar Level neighborhood. Jamison allegedly slipped into the home without anyone noticing.
He then walked into the upstairs bedroom of a juvenile girl, according to court documents. The girl allegedly told police that he entered her room, walked around for a couple of minutes, then wrapped her in a sheet and picked her up.
Police said Jamison tried to leave with her. According to court documents, she yelled and tried to fight him off. At that point, the girl's father came upstairs, saw Jamison and chased him out of the home.
At some point during the chase, police said the girl's father grabbed part of Jamison's shirt.
He fled the scene, but was later found at the Walgreens near the intersection of Poplar Level Road and Belmar Drive.
He was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary and the attempted kidnapping of a minor.
But just before midnight, as he was being walked into the jail, Jamison allegedly tried to escape. Police said he ran away, but officers stopped him. He allegedly resisted officers and "refused to comply," according to an arrest report, but he was eventually subdued.
He was charged with resisting arrest and second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot).
Jamison appeared in Jefferson District Court Monday morning, where a plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
