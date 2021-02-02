LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle.
Just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, officers with the Barren County Sheriff's Office and Glasgow Police Department were pursuing a suspect who was in a vehicle stolen out of Barren County, Kentucky State Police said in a news release.
Officers chased the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Codie Dewitt of Louisville, on the Cumberland Parkway to Interstate 65. That's where officers deployed a fire deflation device "with partial success," police said.
Dewitt continued southbound on Louisville Road, where he hit another vehicle. Police said a Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Sergeant "performed a legal intervention (pit maneuver)" to stop the vehicle.
Dewitt was taken into custody and charged by Kentucky Commercial Vehicle Enforcement with:
- Wanton endangerment
- Fleeing or evading police
- Reckless driving
- Assault
- Speeding 26 MPH or over the speed limit
- Disregarding a stop sign
- Disregarding a traffic control device
- Driving without a license
- Criminal mischief
- Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol
- Improper passing
Dewitt was also arrested on a warrant and as a fugitive from another state. Police said he also faces pending charges out of Barren County.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.