LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was charged by a federal grand jury for illegal possession of a machine gun.
According to a news release, 31-year-old William Thompson possessed a machine gun, a Glock Switch without a serial number and another firearm on June 16, 2022.
Thompson was previously convicted of domestic violence. He was charged Tuesday and is currently in custody at Louisville Metro Corrections.
If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
