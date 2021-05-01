LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested after police said he attacked a man with a machete, causing severe injuries all over his body.
According to court documents, the incident took place on Tuesday, April 20, in Jefferson County. A more precise address was not provided.
Police say 29-year-old Mark Brewer's girlfriend had recently broken up with him and was staying at the home of one of her friends.
The victim of the attack was one of Brewer's friends, who went to check on the woman and see if she needed a ride to work.
As that man was leaving the home and walking to his car, police said Brewer, who had been watching him, snuck up behind him and swung a machete at his head.
According to police, the victim was able to duck, "narrowly avoiding a lethal injury to his head." Brewer continued to attack, however, hitting the man in the head, neck, shoulder, hand and on other parts of his body, according to court documents.
The two men struggled, and Brewer eventually ran away with the weapon.
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with several serious injuries, including a "severe and very deep" cut to his shoulder that required 18 stitches, according to court documents. He also required several stitches to his head and neck.
A warrant was issued for Brewer's arrest, and he was taken into custody Friday evening by the Shively Police Department.
Brewer is charged with attempted murder and first-degree assault and is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
