LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer suffered an injury when in pursuit of a suspect Sunday evening.
Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, said around 9:30 p.m., an officer with the 7th Division was chasing a suspect wanted for assault in the 7300 block of Preston Highway.
The officer injured himself while scaling a fence and was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
Police said shortly after 11 p.m. that the suspect was taken into custody.
