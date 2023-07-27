LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana police officer is accused of trying to shoot a video of an underage girl without her knowledge.
After a months-long investigation, officers with the Madison Police Department said they arrested 37-year-old Kyle J. Davis.
According to a report by WCPO, Davis is an officer with the Vevay Police Department. He was arrested while on duty.
Davis is facing preliminary felony charges of attempted child exploitation and attempted voyeurism.
He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Detention Center in Indiana on a $100,000 cash bond.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
