LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a male was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood around 6 p.m. Sunday.
The victim, believed to be an adult, was shot multiple times near the intersection of Madison and Dr. W.J. Hodge streets, according to police.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said the victim was rushed to University of Louisville hospital, where he later died.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the department's anonymous crime tip hotline at 574-LMPD.
