LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man died after a shooting in Louisville's Russell neighborhood Thursday morning.
According to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Aaron Ellis, officers were called to the intersection of West Jefferson Street and South 11th Street at about 9 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.
That man was transported to UofL Hospital in critical condition, according to Ellis. Shortly after that, he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call the LMPD tip line at (502) 574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
