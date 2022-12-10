LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after being shot while sitting in a car on McDonald's parking lot Saturday.
According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a report of a shooting shortly before noon in the parking lot of McDonald's located in the 1200 block of West Broadway.
That's in the Russell neighborhood.
Police say an investigation shows that two people were sitting inside a car in the parking lot and were shot at by someone else in another vehicle.
That vehicle then fled the scene. A man sustained a "non-life threatening" gunshot wound from the shooting, according to police.
LMPD's First Division is investigating.
Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous crime tip portal.
