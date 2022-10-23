LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed at an apartment complex near Fern Creek on Sunday night.
LMPD Seventh Division officers responded to the shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place around 8:30 p.m. That's at the Overbook Apartment Homes, not far from Bardstown Road.
The man, who has not been identified yet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting, and did not have any suspects as of Sunday night.
Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call 574-LMPD or report it anonymously here.
