LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Sunday night.
Officers with the department's Fourth Division responded to the 2400 block of Lindbergh Drive, which is off Algonquin Parkway near South Central Park and Churchill Downs, around 8 p.m. on a reported shooting, according to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD.
Responding officers found a man, believed to be in his mid to late 50s, dead at the scene from "multiple gunshot wounds," Smiley said.
LMPD's Homicide Unit will handle the investigation.
Police did not provide any information about a possible suspect or suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
