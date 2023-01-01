LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Sunday night in Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood.
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said it happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Gaulbert Avenue, just off Dixie Highway. Officers arrived on scene to find a man shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating, but there are no suspects right now.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through LMPD's crime tip portal by clicking here.
