LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Saturday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Winkler Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot when they arrived on scene.
He was taken to University Hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to Mitchell.
LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating, but there are no suspects.
Anyone with any information related to the shooting in asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673.
