LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police made an arrest this week in a 10-year-old murder case involving a body in a burned car.
Jonathan Puckett, 41, was arrested in Garland, Texas, on Wednesday, according to Kentucky State Police.
He's charged with first degree murder for the killing of 20-year-old Thomas Ray Pendygraft, of Springfield, Kentucky.
Pendygraft was found in a burned 2009 Dodge Caliber at the Springfield Water Reservoir in August 2014.
KSP troopers and detectives have worked the case ever since.
Puckett is still being held in Texas, awaiting extradition back to Kentucky. He's also charged with arson, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and for being a persistent felony offender.
