LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A manhunt is underway for three inmates stole a truck and escaped from a southern Kentucky jail work detail. One of the inmates has ties to Louisville.
In a release, Kentucky State Police said three Todd County Jail inmates were on a work detail near Elkton, Ky., when they got away just before 10 a.m. on Thursday.
Troopers said Donte Lamonte Churchill, age 19, Carl Michael Kinley, age 42, and Branden Tate Coffey, age 40, stole a pickup truck and drove away from the work detail. The red Chevrolet Silverado has a Kentucky license plate of KM6725.
The three escapees were last seen heading south on Allegree Road in the Mt. Tabor Community of Todd County.
Coffey is described as a white male, brown hair, green eyes, approximately 6’0” in height and 190 pounds.
Kinley is described as a white male, black hair, brown eyes, approximately 5’8” in height and 170 pounds.
Churchill is described as an African American male, black hair, brown eyes, approximately 6’2” and weighing 190 pounds. A check of court records shows Churchill ties to Louisville including multiple arrests.
All three inmates were last seen wearing orange uniforms.
KSP asks the public to be on the lookout for the escapees and if located, please contact KSP Post 2 at 270-676-3313.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.