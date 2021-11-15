LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Parishioners at a west Louisville church tackled an armed juvenile Sunday who tried to steal money during the service.
In a release, Louisville Metro Police said a juvenile walked in to the Portland Church of Christ on Portland Avenue around 11 a.m. Police said the suspect came in during the sermon, and after money was collected in the offering plate, he grabbed it off the altar and ran.
The suspect reportedly took out a pistol as he ran down the aisle and tried to fire it into the air. That's when parishioners tackled the boy, who struggled and even bit several parishioners before being disarmed. Church members held him down until LMPD First Division officers arrived.
He was taken into custody, but his name was not released because he is a juvenile. LMPD did not release charges and said the investigation is ongoing.
