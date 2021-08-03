LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 5-year-old boy was shot in the Newburg neighborhood on Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for LMPD, said police found the boy shot in the hand around 8:45 p.m. in the 4600 block of East Indian Trail, which is off Poplar Level Road near Newburg Middle School.
The child was taken to Norton Children's Hospital in downtown Louisville with injuries not thought to be life threatening, Ruoff said.
LMPD's Sixth Division detectives are investigating, but there are no suspects in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's crime tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673).
