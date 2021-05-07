LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an investigation focus on narcotics dealing in Columbus, Indiana, six people were arrested Friday morning, according to police.
The Columbus Police Department and Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant in the 700 block of Fairview Drive in Columbus around 8:30 a.m., leading to an investigation at an auto repair garage in the 500 block of South Cherry Street.
Police found methamphetamine, marijuana, four firearms and a stolen Chevrolet Corvette. Six people from Columbus were arrested and face multiple charges according to police:
- Jeremy Sweet, 38, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of handgun by a serious violent felon.
- Alexus Bush, 21, was charged with maintaining a common nuisance and possession of marijuana.
- Amanda Cea, 41, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance.
- Eriberto Sanchez Hernandez, 33, was charged with dealing methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.
- Alex De Arcia, 33, was charged with three counts of dealing methamphetamine, false informing and operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
- Nicholas Miller, 21, was charged with visiting a common nuisance.
"Getting illegal drugs and firearms off our streets will continue to be a priority for our police department," Columbus Chief of Police Michael Richardson said in a news release.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.