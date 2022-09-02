LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Police is asking for the public's help in finding a robbery suspect.
Police said the man pictured above walked into Prospect Liquors on U.S. 42 around 9:4 a.m. Friday. According to officers, he was wearing a mask over his face when he demanded money from an employee at gunpoint.
Then, police said the suspect took off in a silver Nissan sedan toward Jefferson County.
No one was hurt.
If you have any information on his identity of whereabouts, you're asked to call the Oldham County Police Department.
