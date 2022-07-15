LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a reported home invasion near Louisville's Highlands neighborhood.
In a release, Louisville Metro Police said about 5 a.m. Friday, officers were called to a home on Rexford Way, which is in a neighborhood off Gardiner Lane.
Police confirm a victim suffered minor injuries, and at least one person was "detained." Investigators do believe more suspects fled from the scene.
Residents in the area have contacted the WDRB Newsroom about a heavy police presence and an LMPD chopper flying overhead.
Detectives have been canvassing the area, and police said updates will be given as information is available.
LMPD asks that if area residents have any video or information please contact the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or the online crime tip portal, click here.
