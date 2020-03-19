LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A man was shot and killed Thursday night in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood, police said.
Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. Thursday to a reported shooting in the 100 block of South 41st Street, according to a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson. Police found a man believed to be in his 20s who had been shot at least once.
The man was taken to University Hospital, where he died, police said.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. The department asked that anyone with information about the shooting call its tip hotline at 502-574-LMPD.
