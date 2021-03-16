LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State police are looking for a litter of puppies stolen from a Kentucky home last week.
Kentucky State Police said the litter of five puppies were stolen sometime between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday in Graves County, which is in southwestern Kentucky.
The puppies were stolen from a home on Meridian Road in the Hickory community, according to KSP.
The puppies are beagles, four females and one male. According to police, two of the puppies have Bluetick markings.
Police are now looking for the puppies and whoever stole them.
Anyone with information is asked to call KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721.
