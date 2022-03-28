LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are on the lookout for those responsible for snatching checks from a mailbox off Brownsboro Road.
Indian Hills Police said it involves a U.S. Postal Service drop-box that sits in a PNC Bank parking lot near Chenoweth Lane.
The department said it has received reports of checks dropped off into the mailbox, then getting stolen and deposited.
The mailbox has a pull-down handle on one side and a single collection slot on the other.
Police Chief Kelly Spratt said people in the Indian Hills area have been notified and were encouraged to take mail directly to the post office.
Police are still looking for those responsible for the thefts.
