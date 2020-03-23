LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say a man was shot to death by his father in Trimble County over the weekend.
According to a news release, the incident took place on Saturday, March 21, just before midnight. Police say they were called to a home on Callis Lane in Bedford, Kentucky, after someone reported that shots had been fired there.
When they arrived, they say they found the body of 48-year-old Timothy Webster, who had been shot and killed.
Police say Webster was drunk when he showed up at the home earlier that day and began making threats against his father, while firing a gun inside the house. According to the news release, Webster's father tried to run from the home, but was followed by Webster.
Webster's father then pulled a gun and shot Webster in the chest, killing him, according to police.
Police say no arrests have been made, and no charges have been filed. The investigation continues.
