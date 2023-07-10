LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are are searching for a suspect after a man was found dead Sunday night in Frankfort.
Frankfort Police said officers went to 120 Marlowe Court on a report of a shooting at 11:23 p.m. Police said a person was shot and a witness observed Simeyon Johnson, 36, leaving the apartment with a handgun.
When police arrived on scene, officers found Thomas Wideman, 50, dead. Police are now searching for Johnson, who is a 5-foot-10-inch Black male who weighs 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Frankfort Police Department at 502-875-8582 or call 911. Johnson is considered armed and dangerous, so he should not be approached.
