LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Murder charges have been filed against a southern Indiana man in a fatal shooting in Jackson County, Indiana.
Tobias Au, 30, of Hope, Indiana, was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail on Wednesday morning by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department.
Around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to the city's east side where they found the body of Ryan Joseph Ross, 28, of Seymour.
"There was really no ruckus," said Caesar Miranda, who lives nearby. "So, I was kind of like, 'What's going on?'"
Miranda said there wasn't a lot of noise, but he knew there was trouble in the neighborhood.
"I looked out from my window and noticed there were patrol vehicles here," he said.
Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer also responded to the scene.
"The caller was Tobias Au," Meyer said. "Tobias told our dispatcher there was a shooting, and the subject was deceased inside the apartment."
Sheriff Meyer said, Ross was pronounced dead at the scene. "He was laying right in front of the entry to the apartment."
The sheriff said Au shot and killed Ross, made the 911 call and then wait for police to arrive. "It's not common for a suspect to shoot someone and stay on the scene."
Meyer said Ross was returning his child from a recent visitation and was shot and killed by Au a short time later.
"The motive, I am not sure why this occurred," Meyer said.
Even though police don't have a motive, right now, Meyer said there is a connection between the victim and suspect.
Police said the other adult in the home at the time of the shooting was Dakota Anderson.
"Au and Dakota are now in a relationship, and Ross and Dakota used to be and have a child together," Meyer said.
Miranda is glad there's been an arrest, but he has his concerns.
"It's very shocking, to say the least, considering no one around here has an inkling of what went on," Miranda said. "When your gun kills my kid by accident, that's when it becomes a public issue."
Police said several shots were fired. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed to determine how many times Ross was shot.
