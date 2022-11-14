LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are dead and a woman is facing murder charges after a crash in Hardin County Sunday afternoon.
According to court documents, the crash took place sometime around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Dixie Highway in West Point, Kentucky.
Police say 42-year-old Angela Chapman, of Radcliff, was under the influence of drugs when she drove her minivan into oncoming northbound traffic, causing a crash.
Two people in the other vehicle died as a result of the crash, and a third person had to be taken via helicopter to the hospital.
The names of the victims have not been publicly released.
Chapman was arrested by the Hardin County Sheriff's Department and charged with two counts of murder, one count of first-degree assault and one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a substance.
She is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.