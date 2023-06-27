LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Rineyville, Kentucky, man was arrested late Monday night, after he shot a woman to death at a Hardin County home.
According to court documents, 33-year-old Jordan Henning was arrested by deputies with the Hardin County Sheriff's Department just before 11:30 p.m.
Authorities said deputies were sent to a home on Sierra Drive in Rineyville at about 10 p.m. Monday after someone called 911.
When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot several times in the torso. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Henning apologized to deputies several times for hurting the woman, court documents show.
A not guilty plea on one charge of murder was entered on his behalf in Hardin County District Court Tuesday morning. He's currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.
At the time of this writing, no mugshot was available.
