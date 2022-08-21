LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Fair officials continue to say they cannot provide information after chaos ensued at the fair Saturday night.
Kentucky State Police is calling it a "situation."
KSP said it made several arrests, with pending charges. As of Sunday afternoon, the number of people arrested and their names have not yet been released.
State fair officials posted an update on its website Sunday afternoon stating in part, "It is unfortunate that a few individuals and poor decisions disrupted that. While we are not able to provide details on the police investigation, we are thankful no one was injured and appreciate the Kentucky State Police and our Fair Team members who quickly responded to this incident."
In a release Saturday evening, KSP said there were no reported injuries.
WDRB News has requested new information from KSP. Sunday morning, Sherry Bray with KSP said state police are still gathering more information. It's unclear when another update is expected.
According to a news release on Kentucky Venues' website, there was "a situation" in front of The Midway around 9:20 p.m. Kentucky State Police were on-scene investigating the incident and securing the area.
Witnesses told WDRB News conflicting reports about what they saw and heard. Many reported to WDRB News hearing a loud noise.
A fairgoer shared this video with WDRB News, showing what he saw Saturday night at the time of the incident. The person, who wishes to remain anonymous, says “It was complete chaos. We were in the midway enjoying the night with friends. Then people were running for their lives after someone said they heard a gunshot. We went running to the ride our kids were on. A fair booth employee said, "Here, take cover.”
Crowds were also seen running away from the area where the rides are located.
Despite WDRB's questions about whether shots were fired, officials have not said exactly what the situation was.
Kentucky Venues said it began a soft close of the Kentucky State Fair around 10 p.m. to ensure the safety of all guests, following the suspicious activity.
Officials said the Kentucky State Fair will continue with normal operations on Sunday, based on current information available.
According to the Kentucky State Fair hours of operation, the venue was planned to close at 11 p.m. outside. This year, the fair set nighttime curfews at 6 p.m., with anyone under 18 being required to be accompanied with a parent or guardian 21 years or old.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.