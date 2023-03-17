LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shepherdsville man is facing child pornography charges.
According to online jail records, 51-year-old David Hunt was booked into the Bullitt County Detention Center on March 16.
Police said on March 14, it was discovered that Hunt had child pornography material on his cell phone, and had been using his cell phone to obtain child pornography.
He also had tried to remove some of this evidence, according to court documents.
Police said the discoveries were made after investigators executed a search warrant on Hunt's phone.
A warrant was issued for Hunt's arrest and he was taken into custody by officers with the Shepherdsville Police Department. He's charged with three counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, procurement or promotion of the use of a minor in a sexual performance by electronic means and tampering with physical evidence.
Hunt is currently being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.
