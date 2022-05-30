LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was found dead and another was injured early Monday.
In a news release, Chief Marcus Laytham said officers responded to a location on Pitts Point Road, which is near Kings Forest just outside of Shepherdsville, at 8:20 a.m.
Once on scene, officers found two victims, both of whom were women in their 20s. One was pronounced deceased at the scene and the other was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening injuries, Laytham said. Her condition was not provided and it is unclear how the two women were injured.
Laytham said the incident is being investigated as a homicide by the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office Criminal Interdiction Unit.
Sheriff Walt Sholar is asking residents who may have seen "any unusual activity" on Pitts Point Road and the surrounding area between 6:20-8:20 a.m. Monday to call the Crime Tip Line at (502) 543-1262 or email crimetip@bcky.org.
