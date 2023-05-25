LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man from Corydon, Indiana, was arrested and accused of multiple counts of child molestation.
According to Indiana State Police, 72-year-old Howard Dismang was arrested Thursday afternoon after an investigation that was launched in February.
Police said an investigation from a detective showed that there was probable cause to believe that Dismang sexually assaulted a child between December 2022 and February 2023.
This allegedly took place at a resident in Harrison County.
The detective was then contacted by a woman who alleged inappropriate sexual contact between her and Dismang. Then, this month, a third women came forward with allegations that happened when she was a child.
Dismang is facing multiple child molestation charges and a sexual battery charge.
He was arrested and taken to the Harrison County Jail. A mugshot for Dismang was not made immediately available.
