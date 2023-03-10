LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff's Office for allegedly stealing materials from a construction site in Charlestown, Indiana.
According to Mark Grube, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, 35-year-old Fredi Hernan Palomino Riquelme was stealing materials from the site of a home that was under construction.
"The Clark County Sheriff's Office takes all crime seriously and understands that construction theft is a serious concern for Clark County citizens and business owners," Grube said in a news release.
Police said he's been initially charged with felony theft, misdemeanor theft and misdemeanor trespassing.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.