LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police troopers arrested a Marengo, Indiana, man on Friday evening on child molestation charges.
Police began investigating 68-year-old Michael L. Ransdell in November 2019 after the Indiana Department of Child Services received a report of possible illegal sexual conduct involving a child. Detectives believe the alleged incident between Ransdell and the child took place at a home in New Salisbury in 2018. Detective Chris Tucker issued a warrant for Ransdell's arrest on one count of child molestation.
Ransdell was taken into custody at his home in Marengo and is being held at the Harrison County Jail.
