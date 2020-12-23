LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 13-year-old girl told police she woke up to a New Albany, Indiana, man molesting her.
Glenn Taylor, 41, was arrested Dec. 18 and charged with child molestation, according to a news release from prosecutors in Floyd County.
The alleged victim's mother called police and told them that the abuse occurred when her daughter spent the night at Taylor's apartment earlier in December. When authorities interviewed the alleged victim, she told officers she woke up around 6 a.m. to Taylor molesting her.
Officers collected a DNA sample from Taylor, and when they interviewed him he reportedly "admitted to doing the acts alleged and stated he believed the victim was fifteen-years old," prosecutors said in the news release.
"Following the admission, Taylor was arrested and charged," the release says.
Taylor is currently being held at the Floyd County Jail awaiting trial.
