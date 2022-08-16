LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Southern Indiana parents have been arrested after police say their children were found in "atrocious" living conditions involving raw sewage, flies and dog feces.
According to court documents, 32-year-old Andrew Beck and 29-year-old Mandy Dowden were booked into the Jackson County Detention Center on Friday.
Police say they were called to a home on East County Road 1000 North in Seymour, Indiana, after someone with the Department of Child Services reported a medical emergency involving malnourished children, including a 1-month-old.
When troopers with the Indiana State Police arrived, they found several people standing outside adjoining homes. Representatives of the Department of Child Services were in the process of removing three children — a 2-year-old, a 1-year-old and a 1-month-old.
Inside the the first home — the home of Dowden's grandmother — police say they found putrid living conditions.
"The house was dirty with a foul odor," a probable cause affidavit states. "There were items stacked up everywhere throughout the home. I observed the floors to be particle board. The residence had an abnormal amount of dogs inside and there were dog feces on the floor scattered throughout the home."
According to court documents, Beck and Dowden lived in an adjoining home, where the living conditions were "atrocious." Police say that the "stench" of that home "resembled the smell of a chicken coop," and that there were piles of trash, "flies everywhere," raw sewage in the toilet and holes in the floor. Investigators say there was no running water in the home, and no food in the refrigerator or freezer.
Police say Beck, Dowden and the children regularly stayed in this home at night, and went to the adjoining home of Dowden's grandmother during the day.
One of the children was covered in tattoo ink when troopers arrived, according to court documents.
Police say all of the children had suffered bug bites. One had an impacted ear and bruises to the face. Another had two large cuts on his head, a possible hernia, injuries to both big toes and a possible impacted ear.
The 1-month-old had extreme diaper rash, discolored skin and was "extremely malnourished," according to court documents. Police do not believe the 1-month-old had eaten in days.
Both Dowden and Beck were arrested on charges of Neglect of a Dependent. They are currently being held in the Jackson County Detention Center.
