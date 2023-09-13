LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A student pulled out a steak knife during a fight at Eastern High School.
In a message sent to parents, dated Sept. 12, Dr. Heather Orman, the school's principal, said it started when two students got into a fight at the end of lunch.
"During the fight, one of the students held up a steak knife," she wrote. "Eastern staff immediately intervened and made sure everyone was safe."
Orman went on to say no one was injured, and counselors will be available to provide mental health services to students.
"We do not tolerate situations like this at Eastern High School," Orman wrote. "The students involved in the fight will be disciplined according to the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook."
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights resevered.