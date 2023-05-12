LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A substitute teacher was arrested on Friday afternoon after authorities said he brought a loaded gun to school.
Cyndi Skellie, a spokeswoman for Shelby County Public Schools, said the incident took place at Heritage Elementary School in Waddy, Kentucky.
She said someone came forward to school officials and said that there was an adult in the building with a gun in the back of his pants.
According to Captain Kyle Tipton of the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, that man was a substitute teacher at the school and has been "actively employed as a part-time employee" for Shelby County Public Schools.
Skellie said school officials immediately contacted law enforcement. According to Tipton, officers recovered a loaded firearm and the substitute teacher was subsequently arrested. No one was hurt.
He's charged with possession of a weapon on school property, according to Tipton.
Tipton did not identify the suspect. WDRB is working to obtain that individual's name.
Skellie said students were dismissed Friday afternoon by individual class, and as a result, some students got to their cars late. She added that the buses were running later than usual.
This story may be updated.
