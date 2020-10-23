LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Marshals and Louisville Metro Police officers attempted to serve a warrant Friday afternoon in the Shawnee neighborhood when a suspect shot and killed themselves inside a home, LMPD said.
The suspect was wanted for a homicide when officers and marshals arrived at a home near 36th and Jefferson streets around 3 p.m., according to a statement from LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. As authorities knocked on the door of the house and announced themselves, they heard a gunshot from inside, Mitchell said.
No marshals or officers fired a weapon, according to Mitchell.
LMPD said a social media rumor is quickly spreading that police shot and killed a Black woman. Spokesman John Bradley said that is 100% false.
The suspect was found dead inside with a "single, self-inflicted gunshot wound," Mitchell said.
LMPD's Public Integrity Unit is investigating the incident, which Mitchell said is standard procedure "any time a weapon is discharged when LMPD is on scene."
