LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a chase that started in Bullitt County ended with a car crashing into a Boston, Kentucky home -- and a suspect still on the loose.
According Rick McCubbin, Chief of the Shepherdsville Police Department, the incident started in Bullitt County when Shepherdsville Police spotted a stolen vehicle and tried to stop it.
The driver wouldn't stop, according to McCubbin, and officers pursued the suspect before the car crashed into a home.
Shepherdsville Police called off the chase at the Boston exit on I-65. Here’s video of the car slamming into the house. Cops showed up about 8-9 minutes later according to the security video. pic.twitter.com/cEHBUprfZg— Dalton Godbey (@DaltonTVNews) May 27, 2022
Pioneer Village Police Chief DJ Reynolds said officers from his agency assisted, and that at times the stolen Mercury Mountaineer was traveling at speeds exceeding 100 mph. The man who was driving was the only person inside, according to Reynolds.
Eventually, McCubbin said the suspect drove across the border into Nelson County and took the Boston exit. At that point, the responding officers terminated the pursuit and notified police in Nelson County.
The suspect then crashed his vehicle and ran away from the scene, according to McCubbin.
Images and video tweeted out by WDRB Reporter Dalton Godbey, who arrived at the scene shortly after 10 a.m. show a white Mercury Mountaineer that had crashed into a home.
It's not clear if anyone has been injured.
The suspect remains on the loose at this time.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.