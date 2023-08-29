LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A SWAT situation in Louisville's Portland neighborhood Tuesday morning ended with three suspects in custody, according to a police spokesman.
The incident took place on Rowan Street, near North 18th Street, according to Sgt. Matt Sanders of the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Sanders said a caller reported seeing a man knocking on doors in the area at about 5 a.m. Tuesday. The caller said that man may have been armed with a gun.
Officers were sent to the scene to investigate and allegedly saw a man run into a home that wasn't his.
LMPD's SWAT team was called to the scene and the public was warned to avoid the area.
The suspect eventually came out of the house. He has since been identified as 23-year-old Taj-Malik Haggard.
According to an arrest report, police eventually determined that, earlier in the morning, at 5 a.m., a woman who lived nearby found Haggard in her home. When she told him to leave, he allegedly slapped her across the face, pulled out a handgun and began waving it around.
Police said he then left the home, and ran to the house where he eventually surrendered to officers.
He's charged with first-degree burglary.
Sanders said two more people came out of the home during the SWAT standoff and were arrested. According to Sanders, 41-year-old Kevin Mcleod was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, as well as narcotics trafficking charges. Justin Sheroan, age 33, was arrested on six outstanding warrants.
