LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man from Elizabeth was arrested in Jeffersonville, Indiana after a pursuit by police through the downtown area and a SWAT standoff.
According to Jeffersonville Police Maj. Isaac Parker, 52-year-old Donald Graham was in Jeffersonville which violated a protective order.
On Tuesday at 10 p.m., police initiated a traffic stop of Graham and he then fled the officers. The pursuit through downtown Jeffersonville ended when he exited the vehicle and ran into a home on Mechanic Street.
An adult and juveniles were able to flee the residence. Graham disregarded initial verbal commands by police for over and hour then a SWAT team and CIT team were called to the scene.
After the standoff continued for over three more hours, Graham was eventually located inside trying to conceal himself, police say.
According to police, Graham has been initially charged with invasion of privacy and resisting law enforcement. He was also served from outstanding warrants of felony level domestic battery and firearm related offenses.
