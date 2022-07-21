LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people, a teenager and a bystander, were shot during a fight in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood Thursday evening.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Second Division responded to a reported shooting in the 1700 block of Wilson Avenue around 7:30 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said in a statement. That's off Dixie Highway near West Ormsby Avenue.
Police believe a teenage boy "was involved in a fight when he was shot multiple times," Smiley said. A man, who was a bystander, was also hit by gunfire.
Police said the teen was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries not currently thought to be life-threatening. The adult bystander was also transported with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
Second Division detectives are investigating the shooting, but did not have any suspects as of 9 p.m. Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the department's online crime tip portal by clicking here.
