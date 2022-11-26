LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager girl was taken to the hospital after being shot while walking alone in the Algonquin neighborhood on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of Burwell Avenue, near Dixie Highway, around 8:45 p.m. Police found a girl in her mid-teens who had been shot.
She told police that she was walking alone in the area when someone shot her, according to Smiley. The victim was conscious and alert while being taken to University Hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip using LMPD's online portal.
