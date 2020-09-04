LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thieves targeted a couple of Louisville-area car dealerships overnight Thursday.
Two vehicles were stolen from a downtown dealership. The criminals broke in, found keys and left with two SUVs.
The same thing happen at another dealership in St. Matthews. Four vehicles were stolen, including one found abandoned around 3 a.m. on Interstate 64.
It is unclear if the two thefts are linked, but St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson said concern is high among dealerships in the area, especially concerning what the thieves are doing with the vehicles they steal.
