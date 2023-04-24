LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted more than 700 unapproved Botox and derma fillers in Louisville in April.
According to a news release, customs officers, with the help of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), stopped the shipments at the Louisville Port of Entry from April 10-14. The shipments of Botox weren't FDA approved, and exported from South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia and Turkey.
“Consumer health and safety are our key concerns when Customs and Border Protection officers enforce cosmetic imports,” said Thomas Mahn, Louisville Port director. “Unapproved products that you inject could seriously hurt you. They are manufactured in unregulated and unsanitary facilities with ingredients that you cannot be sure are authentic.”
Botulinum toxin, known as Botox, is restricted by the FDA and can't be imported into the U.S. without proper documentation.
